Eagle Rock entered the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division football playoffs last week, with the daunting task of taking on undefeated top-seed San Pedro.

Trailing by 14 points within the last six minutes of regulation last Thursday, the Eagles mounted a stunning comeback, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie the score on the Pirates’ home field.

In overtime, Eagle Rock quarterback Tanner Erwin connected with Brooklyn Pasten on a 25-yard strike to score the game-winning touchdown.

The 10-1 Eagles, the eighth seed out of as many teams in the Open Division, advance to face Garfield in the semifinals on Friday.

Eagle Rock, with junior linebacker Richard Tokiyeda III, will be the visiting team at Garfield.

The Bulldogs (9-2) advanced by taking care of business last week, making brisk work of Franklin, 52-29.

Joshua Nishinaka and the Panthers end their season with a record of 10-1.

• • •

Matthew Takasugi and South Pasadena are moving on in the CIF Southern Section Div. 11 playoffs, after toppling St. Margaret’s, 35-21, in San Juan Capistrano.

Takasugi rushed for 33 yards on seven carries, and assisted on four tackles.

The Tigers (10-2) host Bellflower in the semifinals on Friday.

Brandon Saiki and St. Margaret’s finish their season at 5-7 overall.

Bellflower advanced with a 35-21 win over Chino. Daniel Nakashima, Diego Ogata and the Cowboys wrap their season with a mark of 6-6.

• • •

In Div. 3, Jack Yoshida and Corona Del Mar are headed to the semifinals, after a convincing 41-28 victory over visiting Chaparral.

The Sea Kings (9-3) play Friday at undefeated Yorba Linda.

Also in Div. 3, Upland, with Gavin Garcia and Louie Hirota, were a touchdown better than West Ranch, 28-21, and move into the semifinals.

The 8-4 Scots host 9-3 Bishop Diego on Friday.

Palos Verdes, with sophomore cornerback Joey Koyama, are done for the year following their 30-26 loss to La Serna.

Koyama was credited with a tackle in the defeat for PV, who finish at 8-4.

• • •

In Div. 4, Millikan, with Kato Keohaname, saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion last week, with a 29-28 loss to Cypress.

Millikan ends its season with a record of 5-7.

• • •

In Div. 8, Dana Kawamura and Lakewood swept aside Redondo Union, 33-7, to reach the semifinals.

The Lancers (7-5) will travel to 5-7 Rancho Verde on Friday. Redondo Union, with Victor Takeda, see their season end with a record of 8-4.

Did we miss anyone? If you know of any athletes in the playoffs who deserve recognition, send their names and schools to sports@rafu.com.