The Valley Japanese Community Center held its first Fall Song Festival and fundraiser since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.

The Oct. 15 event was held in partnership with members of the nearby San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, and featured a host of performers, including:

Emcees Michael Naishtut and Yoshiko Kawada

Gary Tozaki singing Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me”

Akaoni Daiko

Eliza Ahn and her beautiful rendition of “Somewhere” from “West Side Story”

A duet of Yoshiko Kawada and Kimiaki Chiba performing“Naniwa Koi Shigure”

Although attendance was kept to limited numbers for public safety, those on hand expressed the joy of the gathering and how it helped to brighten spirits after having been apart for so long.

– Photos and information courtesy Christine Inouye