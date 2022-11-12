Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi of the 66th District and his wife HIroko Higuchi cast their votes.

State Assembly

Assembly District 10: In a race between two Democrats, Elk Grove City Councilmember Stephanie Nguyen was ahead of Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra, 20,297 (58.0%) to 14,728 (42.0%). Nguyen also runs the nonprofit Asian Resources Inc. The newly redrawn district includes Elk Grove, portions of Sacramento and the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.

Assembly District 19: Incumbent Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) was far ahead of Republican industry analyst Karsten Weide, 66,360 (78.6%) to 18,027 (21.4%). Ting has been in office since 2012. The district encompasses western San Francisco and northern San Mateo County.

Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai, a candidate in the 20th Assembly District.

Assembly District 20: In a race between two Democrats, labor leader Liz Ortega was ahead of Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai, 23,088 (58.6%) to 16,319 (41.4%). Kumagai is a third-generation military veteran and Dublin’s first openly gay councilmember. The district, which also includes Hayward, San Leandro and Castro Valley, is currently represented by Democrat Bill Quirk.

Assembly District 24: Incumbent Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas) was ahead of Republican small business owner Bob Brunton, 33,419 (67.0%) to 16,463 (33.0%). First elected in 2020, Lee became the youngest Asian American legislator ever elected and first openly bisexual state legislator in California history. The district includes parts of Alameda County (Fremont, Newark) and Santa Clara County (San Jose, Santa Clara).

Assembly District 25: Incumbent Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) was ahead of Republican Ted Stroll, a retired appellate attorney, 39,651 (68.1%) to 18,542 (31.9%). Kalra was first elected in 2016, becoming the first Indian American to serve in the California Legislature. The district encompasses approximately half of San Jose.

Assembly District 26: Incumbent Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Cupertino) was far ahead of Republican business security consultant Tim Gorsulowsky, 45,562 (72.5%) to 17,314 (27.5%). First elected in 2014, Low was at the time the youngest Asian American legislator ever elected to the Assembly. The district includes Campbell, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Saratoga and areas of San Jose.

Assembly District 32: Incumbent Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) ran unopposed and received 46,773 votes. First elected in 2016, Fong previously served as district director for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Assembly District 49: Incumbent Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Monterey Park) was ahead of Republican Burton Brink, a commissioner for the City of Arcadia, 33,539 (62.2%) to 20,355 (37.8%). Elected last February, Fong was previously a trustee of the Los Angeles Community College District. The 49th District includes Alhambra, El Monte, Rosemead, Temple City, San Marino, San Gabriel and parts of Montebello and South El Monte.

Assembly District 59: Incumbent Assemblymember Philip Chen (R-Brea) was well ahead of college engineering student Leon Q. Sit (no party preference), 70,058 (72.0%) to 27,302 (28.0%). First elected in 2016, Chen was previously a school board member of the Walnut Valley Unified School District. The district covers parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties and includes the cities of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, La Habra, Industry, Placentia, Rowland Heights, Walnut, West Covina and Yorba Linda.

Assembly District 66: Incumbent Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) was ahead of Republican business owner George Barks, 52,822 (55.5%) to 42,310 (44.5%). Muratsuchi was first elected in 2012, lost his seat in 2014, and regained it in 2016. The district includes Gardena, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates and West Carson.

Assembly District 67: Incumbent Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) was in a dead heat with Republican Soo Yoo, 34,014 (50.0%) to 34,016 (50.0%). An immigrant from South Korea, Yoo is board president of the ABC Unified School District. The 67th District includes Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Palma and Stanton.

Assembly District 70: In a contest between two Vietnamese Americans, Republican Tri Ta, mayor of Westminster, was ahead of Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, mayor pro tem of Garden Grove, 42,863 (55.3%) to 34,596 (44.7%). The district includes Fountain Valley, Stanton and Los Alamitos as well as portions of Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Rossmoor, Seal Beach and Midway City. It is home to Orange County’s Little Saigon. The district is currently represented by Republican Janet Nguyen, who is running for State Senate.

Assembly District 73: Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) was ahead of Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine), 44,933 (54.0%) to 38,349 (46.0%). First elected in 2016, Choi previously served as mayor and councilmember in Irvine. The newly redrawn boundaries of the district, which includes Irvine and Costa Mesa, put two incumbents in the same district.

Court of Appeal

Court of Appeal Associate Justice Carin Fujisaki

District 1, Division 3: Associate Justice Carin T. Fujisaki received 560,155 “yes” votes (78.3%) and 155,408 “no” votes (21.7%). Appointed in 2018 by Gov. Jerry Brown, she previously served as principal attorney to California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye. The district encompasses Alameda, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties.

District 4, Division 1: Associate Justice Truc T. Do received 777,574 “yes” votes (60.8%) and 500,418 “no” votes (39.2%). Appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, she previously served as a San Diego Superior court judge.

Court of Appeal Associate Justice Joanne Motoike

District 4, Division 3: Associate Justice Joanne Motoike received 776,482 “yes” votes (62.0%) and 475,766 “no” votes (38.0%). Appointed last May by Gov. Newsom, she previously served as presiding judge of Orange County Juvenile Court. The district encompasses Imperial, Inyo, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

District 6: Associate Justice Cynthia C. Lie received 243,816 “yes” votes (78.1%) and 68,531 “no” votes (21.9%). She was appointed by Gov. Newsom in 2021 and previously served as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge. The district encompasses Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Los Angeles County

Superior Court, Office No. 70: Deputy Public Defender Holly Hancock was ahead of Deputy District Attorney Renee Yolande Chang, 569,168 (55.41%) to 458,055 (44.59%).

Superior Court, Office No. 118: Deputy District Attorney Melissa Hammond was far ahead of attorney Carolyn “Jiyoung” Park, 665,697 (65.09%) to 351,624 (34.91%).

Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, Seat 7: Appointed trustee Kelsey Iino was the top vote-getter with 299,326 (57.93%), followed by Nancy Pearlman with 148,092 (28.66%) and Mark Dutton with 69,287 (13.41%).

Orange County

Superior Court, Office No. 30: Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Michelle Bell was ahead of Deputy Attorney General Peggy Huang, 269,086 (55.03%) to 219,875 (44.97%). Huang is also a Yorba Linda councilmember and Republican former candidate for Congress.

Board of Supervisors, District 2: Garden Grove City Councilmember Kim Bernice Nguyen was slightly ahead of Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, 27,683 (50.14%) to 27,528 (49.86%). The district includes Santa Ana, portions of Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange, Santa Ana and Tustin, and the unincorporated community of North Tustin. It is currently represented by Katrina Foley, who is running for the District 5 seat.

Board of Supervisors, District 4: Incumbent Doug Chafee was ahead of challenger Sunny Park, 47,214 (56.76%) to 35,964 (43.24%). Park, the first AAPI woman to serve as mayor of Buena Park, is also an attorney and a member of the Orange County Fire Authority. The district includes Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and portions of Anaheim.