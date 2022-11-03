The playoffs in high school football get under way this week, with games across Southern California. Here are just some of the featured matchups:

Harvard-Westlake’s Kai Faucher

In the CIF Southern Section:

In Div. 3 on Thursday, junior defensive back Jack Yoshida and Corona del Mar host Ayala at 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes, with sophomore cornerback Joey Koyama, begin the Div. 3 playoffs Friday at La Serna in Whittier.

In Div. 4, sophomore wide receiver Kato Keohaname and Millikan play Friday night at Saugus.

In Div. 7, Troy, with sophomore tackle Tomi Inoue, play Friday night at King in Riverside.

Senior captain Kai Faucher and Harvard-Westlake will open the Div. 8 playoffs on the road Friday at Grand Terrace in San Bernardino County.

Also in Div. 8, junior guard Victor Takeda is at Village Christian Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

In Div. 11, Chino, with senior wide receiver Daniel Nakashima, junior quarterback Diego Ogata and sophomore wide receiver Matthew Nakashima, open up Friday against Capistrano Valley Christian. The game will be played at Tesoro High School.

South Pasadena, with senior captain Matthew Takasugi, host Yucca Vally Friday in their Div. 11 matchup.

• • •

Junior cornerback Musashi Ray, sophomore lineman Ryan Otani and Huntington Beach begin their Div. 6 run Saturday night at Orange.

• • •

The CIF Los Angeles City Section’s Open Division will feature a pair of teams having Cinderella seasons.

Undefeated Franklin High, with senior running back Joshua Nishinaka, is the No. 5 seed in the division and will play at Garfield in the first round on Nov. 10.

Junior linebacker Richard Tokiyeda III and No. 8 seed Eagle Rock are on the road to draw top-seeded San Pedro on the same night.

Did we miss anyone? If you know of an athlete in playoffs who deserves recognition, send their names and schools to sports@rafu.com.