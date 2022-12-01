Chika Ryono passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., but spent most of her early life in Japan. Upon returning, she was a longtime resident of both Lakewood, Calif., and later Sun City, Calif.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela; siblings, Hitoshi, Mitsue, and Reiko; and many other cousins and relatives.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, followed by interment. Both will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.