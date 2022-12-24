Funeral service for James Junichi Murakami, 91, a Sacramento-born Nisei and resident of Santa Monica who passed away peacefully on December 15, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. at the Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. 1st Street, Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger; daughter, Patricia Murakami; stepson, John (Hannah) Pahia of Hawaii; stepdaughter, Sandee (Peter) Graziano of Wisconsin; sister, Yuri Lily Joko; sister-in-law, Ethna Murakami of Ireland; nieces, nephews; and many other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441