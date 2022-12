Tsuneko (Marlene) Kimura, 92 years old, resident of Gardena, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2022.

She is predeceased by husband, Yoshiaki Kimura; and grandson, Brandon Kimura. Mother of Stanley, David (Wanda) and Roger Kimura. Grandmother of Justin, Nicolas, Kara (Manuel) and Zachary Kimura. Great-grandmother to Lea Kimura.

Family gravesite services were held at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Iwohara of the Gardena Buddhist Church.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441