Sumiko Miyahira passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Okinawa, Japan and was a longtime resident of Gardena.

Sumiko loved to grow vegetables in her garden, go on walks, watch her grandchildren’s basketball games, and read everything from current events to Harry Potter to Japanese history. She is predeceased by her husband, Masami; she is survived by her daughter, Marian (Jeff); grandchildren, Ken and Elyse; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here in the United States and Japan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church. Private burial services will be held on a later date at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.