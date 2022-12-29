A happier new year awaits Lilo, a puppy rescued on Dec. 19 in Little Tokyo and adopted this week by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Detective David Ishibashi. Little Tokyo Business Improvement District (BID) safety officers found the good-natured pooch tied to a trash can at a bus stop near the 7-Eleven at 2nd and Los Angeles streets, where it had been abandoned. “She’s great! A sweetheart,” said Ishibashi, whose sister-in-law Irene Simonian owns one of Little Tokyo ‘s oldest businesses, Bunkado gift shop. Ishibashi’s daughter Dru, who is studying for her DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy), welcomed Lilo to the family. (Photo by Jessica Delgadillo)