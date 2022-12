Funeral services for the late Sachiko Sasaki, 94-year-old, California-born, resident of Monterey Park, who peacefully passed away on December 7, 2022, will be held on Friday, December 16, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Hiroichi (Myo) Sasaki; granddaughter, Sydney Emiko Sasaki; brother, Yoneo (Bonnie) Tsurudome; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441