Illustration by Sachiko Sukegawa

Experience the Japanese way of celebrating the new year in Little Tokyo on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Oshogatsu celebration, featuring entertainment, food, children’s activities and a sake fest, will take place in Little Tokyo’s Weller Court, 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., and Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include cultural activities such as mochimaki, a kimono fashion show, shamisen show, kompo and more.

Organized by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation with support from the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, Nisei Week and various community members.

Volunteers are needed for the event. If you know any students who are looking for community service hours, JCCSC can sign off on their paperwork. Email office@jccsc.com or call (213) 626-3062.

L.A. Kimono Club’s kimono fashion show will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Weller Court. Applications, which are due Dec. 25, are open to any gender, age or ethnicity. Entry fee: $20. First-place winner will receive a $200 cash prize and obi bag. All contestants will receive professional portrait photos. For details, visit www.lakimonoclub.org or contact Akane Mashimo at lakimonoclub.AM@gmail.com.

Weller Court

10:50 a.m.: Taiko performance

11 a.m.: Opening ceremony with greetings and sake barrel breaking; LAPD helicopter flyover

11:15 a.m.: Taiko peformance

11:25 a.m.: Shishimai (lion dance)

11:35 a.m.: Mochi-maki #1

11:40 a.m.: Calligraphy demonstration

12 p.m.: Aikido

12:25 p.m.: Minyo and odori

1 p.m.: Shorinji kempo

1:30 p.m.: Kimono Contest and Fashion Show

1:55 p.m.: Kendo Dojo

2:25 p.m.: Kawachi Ondo and dancing

3 p.m.: Mochi-maki #2

3:15 p.m: Awa Odori dance

3:40 p.m.: Closing

Japanese Village Plaza

12:30 p.m.: Taiko performance

12:40 p.m.: Opening ceremony with greetings

12:55 p.m.: Mochi-maki #1

1:40 p.m.: Minyo and odori

2:15 p.m.: Aikido

3:10 p.m.: Kawachi Ondo and dancing

3:50 p.m.: Awa Odori dance

4:10 p.m.: Closing

Food booths: ramen, karaage, yakisoba, sweets, tea, etc.

Sake booth: Beer, sake, shochu, etc.

All programs may be subject to change without notice.