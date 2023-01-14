Funeral services for the late Aiko Kiyohara, 89-year-old, Hakalau, Hawaii-born, resident of Anaheim, Calif., who passed away on December 8, 2022, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Avenue in Anaheim.

Predeceased by brothers, Yukiwo John, Michiwo and Toshiaki Arita. She is survived by children, Alan (Lisa) and Gary (Melody) Kiyohara, and Julie (Julio) Rivera; grandchildren, Nicolas, Grant and Ian Kiyohara, and Mitchell and Kai Rivera; sister, Tomoko Inouye; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441