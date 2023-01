A funeral service for Kazuko Mura, 93 years old, who passed away on December 11, 2022, in Anaheim, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123. S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her children, Calvin (Patricia) Mura and Irene Martin; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449