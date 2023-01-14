A private funeral service for Tsuyoshi Kimura, 89-year-old, Tottori, Japan-born Issei, who passed away on January 5, 2023, in Valencia, Calif., was held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Daiki Toho from Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

He is survived by his sons, Karl and Daren (Gia) Kimura; grandson, Micah Kimura; sister, Joe Kimura of Japan; brother-in-law, Edward Tamotsu (Akemi) Matsumoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449