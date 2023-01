Betty Haruko Lam, 89-year-old, Maui, Hawaii-born Nisei, passed away on December 17, 2022, in Torrance. She was predeceased by her husband, John Ho-Sun Lam, and son, Derrick Lam, and is survived by her son, Darin (Julie) Lam; daughter-in-law, Tressa Lam; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

There will be no services held at this time.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449