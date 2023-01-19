The Zentoku Foundation will present two screenings of “Paper Chase” on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Arleta.

This is the first film to document 150 years of Japanese in America as seen through the Japanese American newspapers.

The first screening is at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 p.m. and the second screening at 2 p.m.

Hosted by SFVJACC and San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Free but preregistration is required due to limited seating. RSVP to patty24mura@gmail.com or call (818) 472-3454.

Bento lunch is available for $15. Must be preordered. Make checks payable to SFVJACC.