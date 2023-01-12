Rep. Judy Chu

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday established the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party by passing H.Res. 11 by a vote of 365-65.

CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) released the following statement:

“As a caucus, CAPAC remains neutral regarding the creation of the Select Committee. We strongly support strengthening our economy and protecting our national security, and we have always recognized that there are legitimate concerns with the actions of the government of the People’s Republic of China.

“However, because of the known risks of xenophobic rhetoric intensifying anti-Asian hate here in the United States — and my belief that the work of this Select Committee can be done by existing committees in the House — I voted against H.Res. 11.

“We cannot forget that rhetoric used around economic competition with Asian countries has resulted in the verbal and physical harassment and even murder of Asian Americans here at home. Since March 2020 and former President Trump’s sustained references to the coronavirus as the ‘China virus,’ over 11,500 hate crimes and incidents against Asian Americans have been reported.

“As the House of Representatives embarks on the formation of this committee, CAPAC reminds all members that this committee should not be used as an open invitation to engage and traffic in blatantly xenophobic anti-China rhetoric that we know historically results in physical violence and emotional harm against Asian Americans across the country.

“Further, this committee cannot be used to promote policies that result in the racial profiling of our communities, but rather it must be directly focused on specific concerns related to the government of the People’s Republic of China.

“Throughout the 118th Congress, CAPAC will remain vigilant in overseeing the committee’s work, hearings, and rhetoric. What we say and how we say it matters. And we know how dangerous the consequences can be if we don’t get this right.”