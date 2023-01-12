Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

Coming on the heels of two Golden Globe wins on Tuesday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” garnered five nominations Wednesday for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (billed simply as “Daniels”), the multiverse epic, along with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” had the most nominations, including outstanding ensemble cast in a movie, the SAG equivalent of best picture. Also nominated in that category were “The Fabelmans,” “Babylon” and “Women Talking.”

“Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh, who played Evelyn Wang, received a SAG nomination for best actress in a leading film role along with Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”). Yeoh and Blanchett won Golden Globes for best actress in a comedy or musical and a drama, respectively.

In the supporting actor category, Yeoh’s “Everything Everywhere” co-star Ke Huy Quan, who played Evelyn’s husband Waymond, was nominated along with Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”). Quan — who took a decades-long hiatus from acting after starring in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” as a child — won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in any motion picture.

Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In the supporting actress category, two “Everything Everywhere” cast members were nominated: Stephanie Hsu, who played Evelyn’s daughter Joy, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who played IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre. Hong Chau was nominated for playing Liz, the main character’s nurse, in “The Whale.” Her other credits include “Downsizing,” “The Menu” and the TV series “Watchmen.”

Other nominees in the category are Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

The nominees for best actor in a leading role are Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”). “Living,” with a screenplay by novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, is based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic “Ikiru,” in which a bureaucrat tries to accomplish something meaningful when he learns that he is terminally ill.

Nominees for best action performance by a stunt ensemble in a movie are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “The Woman King.”

The SAG nominations were announced in an Instagram livestream by actresses Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”). The Feb. 26 awards show will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City and broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The SAG Awards, which are voted upon and awarded exclusively by other actors, are considered strong predictors of who will win on Oscar night.

Nominations were also announced for best individual and ensemble performances in television.