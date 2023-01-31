Casey Kuramoto

The University of La Verne women’s basketball team traveled to Pasadena on Saturday, taking their 10-0 record into the game against the Caltech Beavers.

The Leopards battled in the first quarter and got a single-digit lead going into halftime. The Beavers were confident at home, knocking down a couple of three-pointers to get them back into the game by the end of the third quarter. Both teams traded baskets, each failing to grasp a lead, and the game went into overtime.

The Leopards ultimately prevailed, showing composure and knocking down critical free throws to seal the game 55-52.

Senior Jazzlyn Johnson led La Verne with 13 points and six rebounds. Casey Kuramoto added three in the win.

The Leopards will host Claremont Mudd-Scripps on Wednesday.

– Courtesy La Verne Athletics