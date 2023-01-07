Emily Woo

The San Fernando Valley JACL will hold its 21st installation luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 12 p.m. at Sakaguchi Hall, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St., Pacoima.

Guest speaker: Emily Woo, who earned her Girl Scout Gold Star by writing a book titled “San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center: The Journey to a New Beginning.” Book-signing will follow presentation.

Lunch catered by Rutt’s Café.

Cost: $25 per person. RSVP by Sunday, Jan. 15, to Linda Tanaka, (805) 527-1224 or lkitai@hotmail.com.