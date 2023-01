Gardena Buddhist Church held its traditional New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Following the Joya-E service on Dec. 31, several members braved the wind and rain to participate in the ringing of the temple bell (bonsho). The Shusho-E service followed on the morning of Jan. 1. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)