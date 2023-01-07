October 21, 1924 – December 21, 2022

A private family funeral service for the late Francis “Frank” Isamu Kikuchi, 98-year-old, Seattle, Wash.-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on December 21, 2022, was held on Thursday, December 29, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Tama; and son, David; he is survived by his children, Thomas Kikuchi, Joyce (Stanley) Sumi, Linda (Andrew) Shimoda, and Susan (Brian) Kanegawa; daughter-in-law, Karen Kikuchi; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of koden or flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Frank’s memory to the Japanese American National Museum (https://www.janm.org/give), 100 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012, or Manzanar National Historic Site (https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/589456007), P.O. Box 426, 5001 Highway 395, Independence, CA 93526.

