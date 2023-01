Lanny Rene Katsumi Kusaka passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, in Torrance, Calif. A longtime resident of the South Bay, Lanny leaves his wife, Karen (née Motoyoshi). He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Yoshiye Kusaka, and sister, Diane Watanabe. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests no koden.