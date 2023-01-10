SAN FRANCISCO — An online fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of Gavin Boston, a security guard who was fatally shot at the Kinokuniya Building on Webster and Post streets in Japantown last week.

Gavin Boston

Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested for the Jan. 4 shooting of Boston, who died at the scene. Their names have not been released. Arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

Boston’s family established a page on the GoFundMe website with the following message: “We want to give Gavin Boston (Feb. 7, 1982-Jan. 4, 2023) the memorial he deserves, honor his memory, and say our last goodbyes.

“Gavin was a peaceful guy who was working security while writing his third book. We never thought of Gavin as a ‘security guard type’ but rather as a peacemaker and this was the attribute he used to do his job. In this case, it ended in a horrific tragedy when Gavin was shot while working in Japantown, San Francisco.

“He was well-liked by the business owners in the building even though he had only worked there for two months. We love Gavin and he has many friends that also love him. Gavin was only 40 years old, far too young, and will be missed with an indescribable longing that cannot be put into words.

“As this difficult process moves forward, we will update this page with news and a link to Gavin’s obituary. Our family will be holding a private ceremony and please respectfully request the time and space to grieve.

“UPDATE: We can’t believe all the support from our friends, family, and the community. Thank you thank you thank you. The fact you all made possible our family being together to remember Gavin is humbling.

“We made our initial $5,000 goal to cover funeral costs, as well as another $5,000 goal for travel expenses. We are currently asking for $30,000 by Feb. 28 to help cover any costs navigating the legal system.

“We are then hoping to possibly raise additional funds to help cover any grief counseling for the family.

“Any excess funds will be given to a charity that helps kids receive any needed support they need, yet to be determined.

“Please share this fundraiser with any and all who knew Gavin so we may honor his memory. Thank you.”

As of Monday night, $18,760 had been raised toward the $40,000 goal.

To make a donation and to leave a comment, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-gavin-boston