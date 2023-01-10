The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California will be holding its 2023 Installation of Officers and Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Almansor Court, 700 S. Almansor St., Alhambra.

Reception at 10:45 a.m., program at 11:30 a.m.

Rev. Mark Nakagawa

JCCSC President Haru Takehana announced that the Nikkei Spirit Award will be presented to Rev. Mark Nakagawa and the Community Organization Recognition Award (CORA) to the Torrance Sister City Association.

Nakagawa is the West District superintendent of the United Methodist Church and served as the senior minister of Centenary UMC from 2000 to 2016. He has been involved with several Asian Pacific community organizations, including serving as the president of the Nisei Week Foundation.

Since 1973, the Torrance Sister City Association has been promoting friendship, goodwill and understanding between Torrance and Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. The relationship spans generations, and the goal of TSCA, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February, is to provide resources for enhancing this people-to-people interaction.

Cost: $65 per person or $650 per table of 10.

Note your meal choice of “B” for beef, “F” for fish or “V” for vegetarian. Those who do not provide information will automatically receive a fish entrée.

Make all checks payable to “JCCSC” and forward to: Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California, 244 S. San Pedro St., Suite 410, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

For more information, call (213) 626-3067, fax (213) 626-3070 or email office@jccsc.com.

Reservations are due no later than Friday, Jan. 13.