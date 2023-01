Private funeral services for the late Iwao Nakanishi, who passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, were held on January 11, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary Chapel with Bishop Noriaki Ito of Higashi Honganji Rafu Betsuin officiating.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Midori Nakanishi; son, Steve (Margie) Nakanishi; daughters, Judy Nakanishi, Joan Nakanishi, and Lena (Sonny) Koliwad; he is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441