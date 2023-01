Funeral services for the late Jimmy Ryoichi Oishi, 89-year-old, born in Fresno, Calif, resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes.

He is survived by his loving family; son, Robert Yuichi (Jihyon M.) Oishi; grandchildren, Bryce, Chase, and Torie Oishi; he is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

213-626-0441