A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing his car in the Torrance area.

Steven Lim

“It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement on Sunday. “He was involved in a fatal traffic collision earlier today while driving home from his work assignment. He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases.

“Detective Lim leaves behind his wife and five children, as well as his parents and sister. We at @LASDHQ will always be there for his family.”

Authorities said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue. Lim was eastbound on Carson and no other vehicles or people were involved. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.