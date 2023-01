Lillie Uryko Miyake, born June 23, 1931, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 27, 2022. She was 91 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac; and sons, Stacy and Danny. She has 4 remaining children, Mark, Perry (Laurie), Tina (Larry) Enseki, Krysti (Kenny) Saito; 24 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

