From right: Actress Mika Dyo, actor Chris Tashima, producer/production designer Laurie Miho Goodman, director/writer/producer film editor Paul Daisuke Goodman, and moderator Michael Ordoña of The Los Angeles Times at last year’s screening of “No No Girl” at the Japanese American National Museum. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Paul Daisuke Goodman’s “No No Girl” will be screened in Northern California and Oregon. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 28, at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St., San Jose. Showing at 6 p.m., Q&A with director and cast at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20

Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento

Saturday, Feb. 18, hosted by Stockton JACL

Sunday, Feb. 19, hosted by Portland JACL

Saturday, March 11, at Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St., San Francisco

Eighty years ago, on the eve of war and incarceration, a Japanese American family buries a secret in their backyard garden. Three generations later, a clue is discovered, unearthing the trauma and truth of their past.

“No No Girl” has been screened for over 2,000 people in L.A. and Orange County since the fall. It premiered at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo to a sold-out crowd. Since then it was shown for a week at the Laemmle Theater in Glendale and had two big shows at Orange County Buddhist Church.

The cast includes newcomer Mika Dyo alongside Oscar winner Chris Tashima and a huge ensemble cast of Japanese American actors.

For more information, visit: https://www.eighteastproductions.com/no-no-girl-about