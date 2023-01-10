Fathom Events will present “Shin Ultraman” at selected theaters on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11 (subtitled), and Thursday, Jan. 12 (dubbed).
There’s never a dull day on Japan’s newly established SSSP Kaiju Defense Taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima. (“Drive My Car”). After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery.
“Shin Ultraman” is a reimagining of one of Japan’s classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant kaiju.
Directed by Shinji Higuchi and written, co-produced, and co-edited by Hideaki Anno — the creators of “Shin Godzilla” and the forthcoming “Shin Kamen Rider” — the Toho Studios release also stars Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami and Tetsushi Tanaka.
For theater locations and showtimes, go to: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Shin-Ultraman