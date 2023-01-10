“Shin Ultraman” marks the return of one of Japan’s classic superheroes. (Toho)

Fathom Events will present “Shin Ultraman” at selected theaters on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11 (subtitled), and Thursday, Jan. 12 (dubbed).

There’s never a dull day on Japan’s newly established SSSP Kaiju Defense Taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima. (“Drive My Car”). After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery.

“Shin Ultraman” is a reimagining of one of Japan’s classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant kaiju.

Directed by Shinji Higuchi and written, co-produced, and co-edited by Hideaki Anno — the creators of “Shin Godzilla” and the forthcoming “Shin Kamen Rider” — the Toho Studios release also stars Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami and Tetsushi Tanaka.

For theater locations and showtimes, go to: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Shin-Ultraman