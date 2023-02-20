Toyota Motor Corporation issued the following statement on Feb. 14.

=*=

Shoichiro Toyoda (1925-2023)

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing today of Toyota Motor Corporation Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda at the age of 97.

Dr. Toyoda, who was the son of the company’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, began his career with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in 1952, having earlier graduated from Nagoya University with a degree in engineering. He later earned an engineering doctorate, writing his thesis on the subject of fuel injection.

Dr. Toyoda served in many posts during his long career in which automotive technology and quality control were primary emphases. He became managing director in 1961 and following promotions to senior managing director in 1967, and executive vice president in 1972, he was named president of Toyota’s sales organization in 1981.

Following the merger of the sales and production organizations in 1982, he became president of the newly integrated TMC, serving later as chairman of the board between 1992 and 1999. Dr. Toyoda served on the board for 57 years and assumed the position of honorary chairman in 2009 until his death.

Dr. Toyoda is the father of the current president and CEO, Akio Toyoda, his eldest son. The funeral service will be for close family members only. Toyota Motor Corporation will hold a farewell gathering at a later date.