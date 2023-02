A memorial service for Frances Shizue Kuramoto, born in Pasadena, Calif. on November 10, 1932, resident of Arcadia, who passed away on January 26, 2023, was held on February 17, 2023, at Mountainview Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Annette Kakimoto from Mission Valley Free Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry.

She is survived by her son, Brian Kuramoto; daughter, Carol Micheletti; and many nieces and nephews.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441