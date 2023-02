Private gathering to celebrate the life of Frank Sadao Kawana, 89, who passed away peacefully on January 29, was held on February 16, 2023 at Zenshuji Soto Mission.

He is survived by his wife, Sachie; sons, Teiji (Stephanie), Koji (Jennifer) and Yuji (Ellen) Kawana; and 7 grandchildren.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441