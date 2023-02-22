Private funeral services for the late Mr. Masanobu Hayashi, 94-year-old, Terminal Island, California-born, resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on February 3, 2023, were held on February 16 at Sozenji Montebello Buddhist Temple, officiated by Rev. Gyokei Yokoyama.

He is survived by his wife, Sachiko Hayashi; son, Charles Hayashi; daughter, Lucy Mariko (Chris) Lamb; granddaughters, Emily and Katherine Lamb; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

