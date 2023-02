Jimmy Y. Niiro, loving husband of Hideko Sugita Niiro, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2023, at the age of 96. Jimmy lived a full and healthy life. He is survived by daughter, Vivianne and husband, Larry; son, David and wife, Julie; son, Jon and wife, Ann. Jimmy’s family also included 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandkids. A private graveside service is to be held in March 2023. In gratitude, koden can be made to the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center in Norwalk, Calif.