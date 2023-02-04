Margie Michiko Ban, 73, long-time resident of Gardena, passed away on January 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Tokyo, Japan when her father was a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Margie was a graduate of Gardena High School and Cal State University Dominguez Hills.

She enjoyed her travels to New York, Mexico, Hawaii, Washington, D.C., Japan and local areas. With her parents, she enjoyed following horse racing and going to racetracks in Los Angeles. Her greatest enjoyment came from her work of over 30 years with Union Bank.

Margie was predeceased by her father, Takeo Ban (1998), and her mother, Matsuko Ban (2002).

She is survived by her aunt, Misao Irisawa; cousins, Yoshika Irisawa, Akira Takahashi and Koichi Ban of Japan. She has many second cousins in Southern California.

A graveside service will be held on February 8, 2023, 12 p.m. at Green Hills Cemetery.