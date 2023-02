Norio Iwata, a resident of Dana Point, Calif., passed away on January 21, 2023, at the age of 97.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tomi; and his brothers, Hideo and Shigeru Iwata. He is survived by his brothers, Akiyoshi (Jane) Iwata and Yutaka (Pat) Iwata; and many nieces and nephews.

Honoring his request, no services will be held and please no koden.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441