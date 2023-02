Roy Kazuo Imazu, age 91, passed away on January 14, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife, Miyoko Violet Imazu. Survived by his sister, Teruko (Terri); 4 children; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

Public Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Crossway Church of San Fernando Valley, 9610 Haddon Ave., Pacoima, CA 91331.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center (SFVJACC), 12953 Branford St., Arleta, CA 91331.