A Celebration of Life service for the late Hinaye Watanabe, 92-year-old, California-born resident of Torrance, who passed away on December 27, 2022, will be held on Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m. at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tadashi Watanabe, and sister, Yukue Kitani; she is survived by her children, Aileen (Steve) Worrell, Susan Watanabe and Alan (Cathy) Watanabe; granddaughter, Kelli Watanabe; siblings, Frank (Gail) Yanai, France (Jerry) Wong, David (Sae) Yanai, Judie Chang, and June Kaneko; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441