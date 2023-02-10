Candlelight procession at the 2016 Day of Remembrance, which was held on the San Jose State University campus. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

SAN JOSE — On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present San Jose’s 43rd annual Day of Remembrance program in the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex, 632 N. 5th St. in Japantown, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This event commemorates Executive Order 9066, signed on Feb. 19, 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which led to the World War II imprisonment of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

The theme of the program is “Reparatory Justice: Together We Rise,” bringing awareness to the public about the Japanese American community’s redress movement and the importance of being in solidarity with other communities in their struggles for justice and reparations today.

NOC proudly announces guest speaker Valentin Lopez, chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, one of three historic tribes that are recognized as Ohlone. Recently, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band has been involved in the fight to protect the environmental health of the region, particularly Juristac, sacred lands that have great historic significance to the Amah Mutsun.

Sumi Tanabe and Satomi Susie Yasui, survivors of wartime incarceration, will remember their experiences in camp and how they were affected by the camps and the difficult years of resettling after their release.

Also featured are performances by San Jose Taiko and the traditional candlelight procession through Japantown. The candle-lighting ceremony and procession will honor those who were incarcerated in the concentration camps.

Seating is limited. The event is free of charge but donations are welcome. For more information, call (408) 505-1186, email info@sjnoc.org or visit www.sjnoc.org.