Owen R. Arbogast, grandson of Miwako Karatsu Hayami, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of BSA Troop 411 in La Verne, ending his last year as senior patrol leader.

Owen Arbogast

While participating in 13 years of scouting, Owen earned 38 merit badges, the Arrow of Light, and spent over 80 nights camping. He volunteered 97 hours and completed his Eagle Scout project, a demonstration/discovery cart, for the La Verne Heritage Foundation. He also volunteered an additional 105 hours working the foundation’s community events like Concerts in the Park, Pumpkin Patch, Christmas Snow Day, and helping to maintain the grounds with repairs and taking care of the animals.

During his senior year, he was the Bonita High School wrestling team captain and became the Palomares League champion in his weight class.

He was also awarded the Palomares League Lightweight Most Valuable Player and Athlete Scholar and was vice president of BHS Best Buddies Club. He maintained a 4.4 GPA and accumulated over 300 volunteer hours by being a highly-requested tutor in AP Spanish and AP Calculus. He was also selected to represent BHS as their American Legion Boys State delegate.

Owen enlisted to serve six years in the U.S. Air Force. He is currently stationed at the Royal Air Force Base in the U.K. as a Jet Fuels Systems Specialist.