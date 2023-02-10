Young Jada Fujimoto joined the dance group Le Polynesia on stage during the 2010 Nisei Week Hospitality Luau in Little Tokyo. This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 11, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nisei Week Hospitality Committee will host its Hawaiian Luau on Saturday, March 11, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. (at Vignes Street) in Little Tokyo.

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. Dinner provided by King’s Hawaiian at 6 p.m. Entertainment at 7 p.m.

Juli Yoshinaga and Jaime Hasama will serve as the evening’s emcees.

The luau will include a silent auction and an opportunity drawing for the $500 grand prize.

Emcees: 2019 Nisei Week Queen Juli Yoshinaga and 2021 Nisei Week Queen Jaime Hasama. Special performance by Halau Hula a Kawika Laua’o Leilani.

Adult ticket: $40. Child ticket: $20. Corporate table: $500. Tax-deductible amount per ticket is $18 per adult ticket and $9 per child ticket.

Mail order deadline: Friday, Feb. 17. Send checks made payable to Nisei Week Foundation, at 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to: Nisei Week Hospitality Committee c/o Kelly Mack, 3 Rice Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612.

To reserve tickets after the mail order deadline or for more information, email yoshinagajuli@gmail.com or kellymtmock@gmail.com.

Walk-ins welcome, but tickets purchased at the door are subject to availability.