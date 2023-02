Takako Yamada (Candy Sieckmann), 95, of Torrance, Calif., peacefully passed away on January 14, 2023, in Gardena, Calif.

She was born September 20, 1927, in Hokkaido, Japan; married and moved to St. Louis, Mo. in 1954 (17 years); divorced and moved to Southern California in 1970 for 52 years.

Her interests were dancing, sewing/dress-making and flower arranging.

Survived by daughter, Sandra, and granddaughter, Amanda.