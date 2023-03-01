Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) posted this photo on Feb. 24 with the following message: “This week I had the pleasure of meeting a real-life hero at the Capitol. Brandon Tsay, the young man who fought off the Monterey Park shooter in Alhambra as he attempted a second shooting, saved countless lives as the Asian community was celebrating the Lunar New Year last month. His bravery will always be remembered. We thank you, Brandon.”

Front row, from left: Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), Muratsuchi, Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Monterey Park), Tsay, Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen (D-Elk Grove), Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas), Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Cupertino), Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield). Back row, from left: Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield), Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster).