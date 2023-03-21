Funeral services for the late Yoshiko Mutsuko Uehara, 96-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Anaheim, who passed away on December 11, 2022, will be held on March 25, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Uehara; she is survived by her brother-in-law, Donn Uehara; sisters-in-law, Tomiko Shimabukuro, Toshiko Neumann, and Hazel Uehara and all their families; she is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives. She will be deeply missed.

