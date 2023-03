Kaname Kay Tashima, 100, former resident of Mar Vista, Burbank, and Arleta, passed away in November 2022. There was a Celebration of Life service at Crossway Church and private burial at Green Hills Memorial Park in January 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank K. Tashima; and is survived by her three children, Jeanne Okano, Ken Tashima and Peggy Kurihara; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She will be forever cherished.