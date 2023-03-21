August 8, 1936 – February 9, 2023

A funeral service for Yaeko Mochizuki, 86 years old, born in Torrance, Calif., resident of North Hills who passed away on February 9, was held at Ivy Lawn Park Cemetery, Ventura on March 3, officiated by Rimban Briones of Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, and she was buried after the service.

Yaeko was preceded in death by her husband, Kiyoshi Mochizuki.

She is survived by her sons, David (Susan) and Robert (Masayo) Mochizuki: grandchildren, Dylan and Kate; her brothers, Haruto and Isamu Takata. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

