U.S. Space Force Col. Mia Tsutsumi Walsh (center) with Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and U.S. Air Force Lt. Katelin Robinson.

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) on March 2 named U.S. Space Force Col. Mia Tsutsumi Walsh as 2023 Woman of the Year in the 66th Assembly District.

The Legislature recognized outstanding women from throughout the state as part of its celebration of Women’s History Month.

Originally from Hilo, Hawaii, Walsh has spent her career in public service, both in the U.S. Air Force and now in the U.S. Space Force. She is currently the commander of Space Base Delta 3 at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, where she leads five squadrons and six staff agencies, totaling more than 850 personnel with $1.3 billion in physical plant assets.

In her previous assignment, she served as chief of operations in the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center (NJOIC) in Washington, D.C.

Walsh received her B.A. in mathematics from University of Hawaii, her M.S. in space operations from American Military University, and her Master of Military Operational Art and Science from Air Command and Staff College. She also attended the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.