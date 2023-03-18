January 24, 1933 – January 22, 2023

Nancy Sakuko Kanno, 89-year-old, Hilo, Hawaii-born, resident of Monterey Park, peacefully passed away at LAC USC Medical Center on January 22, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Kanno; she is survived by her loving family: son, Brice Kanno; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral & interment service was held at Green Hills Memorial Park, Reverend Kodo Tanaka of Jodo Shu North America Buddhist Missions officiating.

